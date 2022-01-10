Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manager Graham Alexander commits to Motherwell until 2025

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 6:49 pm
Graham Alexander took over at Motherwell a year ago (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has declared his delight after extending his contract until 2025.

The 50-year-old succeeded Stephen Robinson in charge of the Fir Park side and has been a roaring success, transforming the squad and leading them to fourth place in the cinch Premiership more than halfway into the current campaign.

Alexander told Motherwell’s website: “I’m delighted to sign a new contract here at Motherwell and continue the progress we have all made in the last 12 months.

“Chris (Lucketti) and I have received nothing but great support from everyone connected with the club, which has certainly helped us concentrate on our work.

“I have a brilliant relationship with the people I work with every day, and the environment that we’re allowed to develop here to produce results is particularly rewarding.

“I also want to thank the chairman and the board for showing the faith in us from day one to be a success in this role.

“We know we have much more to achieve here. We will strive to work as hard as ever to serve Motherwell in the best way.”

Highlighting Alexander’s impact further, he is the first manager outside of Celtic and Rangers to win three Premiership Manager of the Month awards in a calendar year.

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon said: “We have been absolutely delighted with Graham’s contribution since joining our club 12 months ago and we are excited about what he is trying to build with us.

“He is talented, hard-working, dedicated and fully buys into the multi-faceted role at Motherwell.

“The board will continue to back him to help us achieve our goals both on and off the pitch.”

