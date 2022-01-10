Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathaniel Atkinson hoping to become the latest Australian to shine at Hearts

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 7:33 pm
Hearts have signed right-back Nathaniel Atkinson (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nathaniel Atkinson hopes to become the latest Australian to win over the Hearts support.

Patrick Kisnorbo, Ryan McGowan and current midfielder Cammy Devlin are just some of the Australians to have starred at Tynecastle over the past 20 years.

Right-back Atkinson, who has now arrived in Edinburgh after agreeing a three-and-a-half-year contract, is eager to make a similar impact.

The 22-year-old, who was a team-mate of Devlin’s in the Australia Olympic squad last year, told Hearts TV: “I’ve known Cammy for about three years; we first met in the junior Australian camps.

“We hit it off straight away. He’s a bit of a rascal! It’ll be good to see him again.

“A lot of Australians have come here, done well and had a great career out of it. I think that’s pleasing and reassuring that this was the right move for me.”

Atkinson moved to Hearts from Melbourne City and views it as a great opportunity to progress his career.

Asked what he wants to achieve at Tynecastle, he said: “Win as many trophies as possible, play for the fans and enjoy myself.

“I think when you’re happy and enjoying yourself, that’s when your best football is played.

“I first heard about Hearts’ interest about a month or two ago. I had got to a stage in my career where I was ready to play in Europe and fortunately Hearts were interested. It was a match made in heaven and things moved pretty quickly after that.”

Atkinson is the only new signing made by Hearts manager Robbie Neilson so far in this window. Homegrown right-backs Jamie Brandon and Cammy Logan have been loaned to Morton and Edinburgh City respectively since the arrival of the Australian was announced in late December.

