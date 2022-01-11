Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2008: Nicolas Anelka leaves Bolton for Chelsea

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 6:01 am
Nicolas Anelka joined Chelsea in 2008 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nicolas Anelka left Bolton to join Chelsea in a £15million deal on this day in 2008.

The striker became Avram Grant’s first capture at Stamford Bridge and signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

He had spent two years at Bolton and had already scored 11 goals in 22 games that season before Chelsea became the eighth club of his career.

“I want to tell the Chelsea fans that I see this as a great opportunity and an honour and I will not disappoint them,” Anelka told the Chelsea website.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Group F – Chelsea v Spartak Moscow – Stamford Bridge
Nicolas Anelka scored 59 times for Chelsea (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“Chelsea is the team I really wanted to join and I hope this will be the last club that I play for.

“I am really looking forward to working with Avram (Grant) and Chelsea’s style of football really suits my game.”

Anelka scored 59 goals in 185 games for Chelsea and won the Premier League and two FA Cups as well as the Golden Boot in 2008-09.

But he also missed the decisive penalty in Chelsea’s Champions League final shoot-out defeat to Manchester United in 2008.

Anelka handed in a transfer request in December 2011 while Andre Villas-Boas was in charge.

He left for an 18-month spell at Shanghai Shenhua and also had a loan stay at Juventus.

Anelka returned to England with West Brom in 2013 but his time at Albion ended in controversy after he was sacked by the Baggies a year later.

Anelka was banned for five games and fined £80,000 by the Football Association for making a quenelle sign after scoring against West Ham in December 2013. Anelka denied his use of the sign was anti-Semitic.

