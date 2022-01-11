Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EFL not planning to investigate Liverpool over false positive Covid-19 tests

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 11:11 am
The EFL has no plans to investigate Liverpool after the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, pictured, said the Covid-19 outbreak at the club had included a lot of false positives (Nick Potts/PA)
The EFL has no plans to investigate Liverpool after the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, pictured, said the Covid-19 outbreak at the club had included a lot of false positives (Nick Potts/PA)

The EFL has no plans to investigate Liverpool over a number of false positive Covid-19 tests which led to the postponement of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg last week.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp revealed on Sunday that the club’s Covid outbreak last week was due to “a lot of false positives”.

The scale of infection as indicated by those PCR test results – which followed an initial round of lateral flow tests – led to the temporary closure of their training ground and ultimately the decision to postpone the cup match against Arsenal, which was due to be played last Thursday.

It is understood the EFL views the evidence submitted to it by Liverpool was sufficient and that the correct process was followed, and has no plans to open an investigation. As many as 40 players and staff returned suspected positive results, the PA news agency understands.

Klopp said after the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury: “We had last week a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives but the rules are like they are, so all these players who are false positives couldn’t play.

“The only real positive came from Trent Alexander-Arnold and all the rest were false positives.”

It is understood the club conducted a second round of PCR tests after the Carabao Cup match, and it was at that point that they concluded the first round of PCRs had contained a number of false positives.

Liverpool and Arsenal will meet at Anfield on Thursday in what will now be the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash
Liverpool and Arsenal will meet at Anfield on Thursday in what will now be the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash (Peter Byrne/PA)

The EFL agreed to postpone the match, meaning that the game between the sides this Thursday at Anfield will now serve as the first leg, with the match at the Emirates Stadium rescheduled to January 20.

The EFL has also advised players to travel to matches in their own cars where practical to minimise the risk of Covid infection, PA understands.

The advice, which was first reported on by the Daily Mail, is contained within Covid-19 protocols issued to clubs.

