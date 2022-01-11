Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Defender Craig Halkett extends Hearts stay

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 1:15 pm
Craig Halkett has been in top form for Hearts this season (Jeff Holmes/PA).
Craig Halkett has been in top form for Hearts this season (Jeff Holmes/PA).

Craig Halkett has expressed his delight after extending his contract with Hearts until the summer of 2024.

The 26-year-old centre-back’s deal was due to his expire at the end of this season, but he has now committed himself to the club for a further two seasons after impressing for the Tynecastle side this term.

Halkett told Hearts TV: “Staying here was something I always had in the back of my mind.

“These things always take some time to sort out, but I’m really happy to get it done and I’m looking forward to progressing my career at Hearts.”

Halkett has made 88 appearances for Hearts since arriving in 2019 and has been at the heart of a strong defence which has helped Robbie Neilson’s team to third place in the cinch Premiership.

However, the defender admits he has had to overcome difficult times in Gorgie after the Jambos were relegated to the Championship in his first season.

He added: “It’s been quite a journey. Where we are now is probably where I thought we were going to be back in 2019.

“I always saw this club as one that goes for the top end of the table and pushes for European places, one that wants to get to cup finals and win trophies.

“I feel like we’re starting to get to that position. We’re in third at the minute and have a chance to progress in the Scottish Cup. That’s the aim going forward.”

Manager Neilson is delighted to have secured the defender for a further two seasons.

He said: “Craig is a big player for us and he’s really come into his own this season with some standout performances.

“To have him around for the next two-and-a-half years is welcome news and I’m sure he and the team will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Sporting director Joe Savage admitted it was an easy decision to offer former Livingston defender Halkett a new contract as he hinted there would be “more good news” to come.

He said: “We want to keep our best players at the club so that we can continue to progress, and Craig has been a big part of our journey so far.

“It was, therefore, a no brainer to make him an offer and I’m really happy that there was a keenness from all sides to get it done.

“It’s great news ahead of our return to action, and I’m hopeful that we’ll have even more good news in the coming days.”

In addition to tying down Halkett and goalkeeper Craig Gordon on new deals over the past fortnight, Hearts have signed Australian right-back Nathaniel Atkinson on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal