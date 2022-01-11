Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wright-Phillips ‘extremely proud’ to see son make professional debut in FA Cup

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 1:17 pm
Shaun Wright-Phillips said ‘proud is beyond an understatement’ after watching his son in the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Shaun Wright-Phillips said watching his son make his professional debut during the FA Cup third round is the thing he is “most proud of”.

The former England international, 40, who won the Premier League and FA Cup during his career, tweeted after D’Margio Wright-Phillips appeared for Stoke against Leyton Orient.

The 20-year-old managed 84 minutes before being substituted – Stoke advanced to the fourth round of the competition thanks to a 2-0 win.

“Proud is beyond an understatement,” Wright-Phillips tweeted.

“I’ve been blessed to play for some amazing teams and represent my country at the very highest level.

“But yesterday afternoon, I witnessed my son make his professional debut, and this I am most proud of.

“Keep grounded son, keep working hard and strive to be the best version of yourself possible.

“But what ever chapters lie ahead, you can be extremely proud of what you have already achieved, because I am.”

D’Margio will hope to follow in the footsteps of his father as well as his grandfather, Ian Wright – both won the FA Cup during their careers.

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell replied to say the young winger will provide plenty of moments to be proud of during his career.

“Your son has a big future Shaun so there’s going to (be) plenty of proud moments!” he wrote.

“I was so proud of him too! Great to see his progress and god bless you all”.

