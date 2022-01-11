Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County sign defender Declan Drysdale on loan from Coventry

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 1:33 pm
Declan Drysdale has joined Ross County on loan (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ross County have made their first signing of the January transfer window after recruiting defender Declan Drysdale on loan from Coventry.

The 22-year-old centre-back joins the Staggies until the end of the season after struggling to get game time at his parent club.

Malky Mackay is pleased to bring Drysdale to County after seeing Harry Clarke – who had shone on loan in the first half of the season – recalled by Arsenal last week.

The manager told County’s website: “We are delighted to have Declan joining us. He is somebody we have tracked and scouted, and we have been keen to try and bring him to our football club for a period of time.

“Declan has some fantastic attributes, as well as being a modern defender, and we were really eager to get him here.”

Drysdale has enjoyed loan stints at Solihull, Gillingham and Cambridge in the past two years.

Mackay added: “He has been part of two promotion campaigns, and brings a wealth of experience to Ross County, despite only being 22.

“Obviously, his willingness and commitment to go out and play games, to test himself against the best players in our league, means that we feel we have a player that is ready to really push himself in the Scottish Premiership.”

