Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam speaking to ‘credible bidders’

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 1:53 pm
Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam has confirmed that his team are “speaking to certain credible bidders” (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam has confirmed that his team are “speaking to certain credible bidders” (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam has revealed that he is looking to sell the club and confirmed that his team is “speaking to certain credible bidders”.

Lemsagam said in a statement that he can see his ownership has “caused unrest” and he believes the best thing for the club is to be “passed on to new owners”.

The Latics are currently bottom of Sky Bet League Two, with their last league win coming against Port Vale in November.

In a statement published on the club website, Lemsagam said: “Since I purchased the club four years ago I have invested money and time trying to clean the club of all of its historic issues. There were very many.

“Although that work goes on behind the scenes, it is now almost complete with only the North Stand issue to resolve.

“I have invested in the litigation process and that may need a court to rule on it to get justice for the club and recover what rightfully belongs to it.

“On the playing side, things have not gone how I wanted in the last four years, to say the least. I made mistakes and I won’t make excuses – we are where we are.

“In the short term, I am now focused on improving the squad to fight the relegation battle we are now in.

“In the medium term, I can see that my ownership has caused unrest within the club and the fans. I want the best for the club and I think the best for the club is that it is now passed on to new owners.

“My team is speaking to certain credible bidders and I am happy to speak to others.

“I would ask that every section of the fan base gets behind the team, whatever you think about me it is in everyone’s interests that our great club wins this battle.”

There have already been a number of protests so far this season regarding Lemsagam’s ownership.

In December the club rescinded a decision to ban three fans who had publicly criticised Lemsagam.

The fans were informed by a letter that they would be unable to attend first-team and youth matches – home and away – for three years, before the club reversed their decision.

Oldham are due to host Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]