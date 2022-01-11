Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vladimir Coufal in line for West Ham return

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 2:33 pm
Vladimir Coufal could return for West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Vladimir Coufal could return for West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Vladimir Coufal could return for West Ham when they host Norwich.

The Czech right-back was absent for the FA Cup win over Leeds on Sunday.

Fellow defenders Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna are out injured and Said Benrahma is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria.

Norwich are missing a number of players, with Billy Gilmour the latest on the treatment table.

The Chelsea loanee sustained an ankle injury in training last week which saw him sit out the 1-0 win at Charlton on Sunday. Dean Smith was already without Christoph Zimmermann (ankle), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Mathias Normann (pelvis) and Jonathan Rowe (Covid-19).

A boost for the Canaries was Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki being involved in the FA Cup success and they are set to start in the capital, while Todd Cantwell will need to be assessed after a recent absence due to illness.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianksi, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Baptiste, Masuaku, Noble, Fornals, Yarmolenko.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Lees-Melou, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Pukki, Rashica, Gunn, Byram, Kabak, Giannoulis, Dowell, Cantwell, Placheta, Tzolis, Idah, McGovern.

