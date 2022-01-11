Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arrests made over Bradford bus attack after Swindon game

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 4:37 pm
Wiltshire Police have arrested 13 people after Bradford’s team bus was attacked near the County Ground in October (Leila Coker/PA)
Wiltshire Police have arrested 13 people after Bradford’s team bus was attacked near the County Ground in October (Leila Coker/PA)

Swindon have confirmed 13 arrests have now been made after Bradford’s team bus was attacked outside the County Ground in October.

Bradford’s coach was targeted close to the Magic Roundabout near the ground after Swindon’s 3-1 home Sky Bet League Two defeat on October 23.

A statement on Swindon’s official website read: “Having worked closely with Wiltshire Police, 13 arrests have now been made with a further arrest expected to follow in the wake of home fans attacking the Bradford City team bus after our EFL Sky Bet League Two fixture on October 23.

“Ten arrests were made on Wednesday, two further arrests were made on Thursday and one was arrested just prior to Friday’s game against Manchester City, with another arrest expected to take place.

“Those held were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, and are all currently on police bail.

“We would like to thank Wiltshire Police for their hard work and assistance on this matter, and we would once again like to stress that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated by Swindon Town Football Club.”

Swindon added any fans found guilty of attacking the bus face a lifetime ban from the County Ground.

Wiltshire Police inspector James Neighbour added: “The sort of violent behaviour that was witnessed following this match is absolutely unacceptable.

“We are determined to robustly tackle such behaviour and ensure that those involved answer for their actions.”

