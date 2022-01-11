Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 5:27 pm
Chelsea’s Lewis Baker is wanted by Stoke (David Davies/PA)
Chelsea’s Lewis Baker is wanted by Stoke (David Davies/PA)

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.

The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands.

His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

Baker made his first appearance for Chelsea in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.

It was just the 26-year-old academy product’s second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.

The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.

Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading, Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.

Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.

