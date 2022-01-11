Derby’s David Marshall makes QPR switch By Press Association January 11, 2022, 5:33 pm Scotland international David Marshall has joined QPR (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up David Marshall has left Derby to join fellow Championship side QPR on a permanent deal until the end of the season. The 36-year-old started all three of Scotland’s games at Euro 2020 but has not played for Wayne Rooney’s side this term. Derby have now confirmed an agreement has been struck with QPR that sees Marshall move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until the summer. “It’s all happened very quickly and I’m delighted,” he told the club’s official website. “QPR needed a goalkeeper and I’m just happy to help. I can’t wait to get started.” Marshall helps QPR deal with the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, and injured back-up Jordan Archer. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Mark Warburton facing anxious wait over Jordan Archer injury Shoot-out hero Jordan Archer taken to hospital after QPR sneak past Rotherham QPR and Bournemouth fined following altercation Liam Rosenior ‘quite emotional’ after Derby’s draw with Reading