Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Yosuke Ideguchi settling in well for ‘second chance’ with Celtic

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 6:03 pm
Yosuke Ideguchi is a new arrival at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Yosuke Ideguchi is a new arrival at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

Yosuke Ideguchi is intent on seizing his “second chance” to shine in Europe after joining Celtic.

The 25-year-old midfielder moved to Leeds in 2018 but did not play a single game for the Yorkshire club. He had loan spells in Spain and Germany in the 2018-19 campaign before returning to his homeland with Gamba Osaka.

However, Ideguchi – known as “Guchi” – aims to make sure his move to Celtic proves far more fruitful than his previous venture away from Japan.

Speaking at his first media conference since moving to Parkhead on a four-and-a-half-year deal, he said: “The first time I went abroad as a football player, it didn’t go the way I wanted.

“I always wanted to try again to play for an international team, Celtic have given me a second chance and that’s why I 100 per cent wanted to come here.”

Asked why it did not work out at Leeds, Ideguchi said: “I was only there for a training camp (at Leeds United) and then went on loans to Spain and Germany.

“For me, the reason I think it didn’t work out was because I felt I couldn’t give it my all. I couldn’t put all of my energy into it.”

Ideguchi believes being made welcome by colleagues and coaching staff will be crucial at Celtic.

He said: “It all depends on good communication with team-mates and staff. I would love to contribute and do really well here.

“Glasgow is really beautiful. I’ve been walking around and it’s a nice city. In terms of football, my team-mates have been amazing and staff have been really friendly. I’m settling in well.”

Ideguchi, who could make his first appearance in Monday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Hibernian, has told supporters to expect a dynamic midfielder with a good work ethic.

He said: “My style is about hard work and getting the ball and then from there attacking. I’m looking forward to showing people my style.”

Ideguchi is one three Japanese players signed by Ange Postecoglou this month to join Kyogo Furuhashi in Glasgow, with forward Daizen Maeda and utility man Reo Hatate also checking in at Celtic Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal