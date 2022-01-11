Russell’s new uniform and golf with the Pietersens – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association January 11, 2022, 6:05 pm Kevin Pietersen enjoyed some family time on the golf course (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11. Football Good morning, Cristiano. Good morning 🏃🏻♂️☀️😀 pic.twitter.com/SHjiA8NbCX— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 11, 2022 Liverpool reflected on the signing of Martin Skrtel, on this day 14 years ago. Martin Skrtel became a Red #OnThisDay in 2008 🔴What a player he was for us 👏 pic.twitter.com/9nlGHv26ht— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 11, 2022 Manchester City, Chelsea and Southampton also turned back the clock. A Carlos Tevez classic! 🔥📆 #OnThisDay 2010#ManCity pic.twitter.com/I8lgbhUZrE— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 11, 2022 Trio on target #OnThisDay two years ago! 👊 pic.twitter.com/3Qh3IDaGSe— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2022 A first league win at #MUFC in 2️⃣7️⃣ years 👏A Dušan Tadič special #OnThisDay in 2015 ✨ pic.twitter.com/dj5WjxCqVU— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 11, 2022 Happy birthdays… Wishing a 𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗯𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 to our third highest goalscorer of all time 🙌Have a great day, @vardy7! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/OkU0FiDka5— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 11, 2022 The most exquisite of lobs from birthday boy Jamie Vardy 🥳@vardy7 | @LCFC pic.twitter.com/d6FZcc6mc2— Premier League (@premierleague) January 11, 2022 Happy Birthday to the 🐐‼️ pic.twitter.com/bAeEgAcUEg— Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) January 11, 2022 Happy 65th birthday to our very own Captain Marvel! 🥳#MUFC | @BryanRobson pic.twitter.com/oBW8WXyPDO— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 11, 2022 Have a great day, @EmileHeskeyUK 🥳 pic.twitter.com/RfqMxdGhmQ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 11, 2022 Happy Birthday, @michaelkeane04! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8a602ACbw5— Everton (@Everton) January 11, 2022 Inchy is 61 today! 🎉Give him our best, @MNUFC. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MJ6tPTaYHg— Everton (@Everton) January 11, 2022 Happy birthday to Aston Villa legend, Ken McNaught! 💜 pic.twitter.com/CUgKTkEOjU— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 11, 2022 Many happy returns to @vardy7, @michaelkeane04, @EmileHeskeyUK and @bryanrobson, who all celebrate their birthday today! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IyOxXF8DnO— England (@England) January 11, 2022 One of the finest players to wear our colours. ✨The man in charge for one of the @premierleague's most incredible survival stories. 🍾Have a wonderful birthday, @bryanrobson! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/8T7fsmjIG4— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 11, 2022 Fraizer Campbell was feeling his age. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 give me a break https://t.co/yYkPBRSYQp— Fraizer Campbell (@FraizerCampbell) January 11, 2022 Cricket KP and KP junior played a round. Dad, I go first! Playing @LeopardCreekCC with my lil guy was just so cool! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wrkz7DbmQo— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 11, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury was feeling fantastic. Feeling absolutely fantastic 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pUzNkoH1Up— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 11, 2022 Formula One George Russell was wearing his new Mercedes kit. New uniform. 👌 pic.twitter.com/mudFGscZi6— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) January 10, 2022 Nicholas Latifi was spoilt for choice. Had to be done! ☀️🥝🍉🥐 pic.twitter.com/LTnWULYYv4— Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) January 11, 2022 Rugby union Happy 60th birthday Brian Moore. Happy birthday @brianmoore666 🎂 pic.twitter.com/c4GHDFwm23— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 11, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday’s sporting social The Office inspires James Anderson interview – Sunday’s sporting social Usman Khawaja returns in style as England suffer – Thursday’s sporting social Roy Keane and the boss – Monday’s sporting social