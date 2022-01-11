Russell’s new uniform and golf with the Pietersens – Tuesday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11.

Football

Good morning, Cristiano.

Liverpool reflected on the signing of Martin Skrtel, on this day 14 years ago.

Martin Skrtel became a Red #OnThisDay in 2008 🔴 What a player he was for us 👏 pic.twitter.com/9nlGHv26ht — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 11, 2022

Manchester City, Chelsea and Southampton also turned back the clock.

A first league win at #MUFC in 2️⃣7️⃣ years 👏 A Dušan Tadič special #OnThisDay in 2015 ✨ pic.twitter.com/dj5WjxCqVU — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 11, 2022

Happy birthdays…

Wishing a 𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗯𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 to our third highest goalscorer of all time 🙌‍ Have a great day, @vardy7! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/OkU0FiDka5 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 11, 2022

The most exquisite of lobs from birthday boy Jamie Vardy 🥳@vardy7 | @LCFC pic.twitter.com/d6FZcc6mc2 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 11, 2022

Happy Birthday to the 🐐‼️ pic.twitter.com/bAeEgAcUEg — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) January 11, 2022

Happy birthday to Aston Villa legend, Ken McNaught! 💜 pic.twitter.com/CUgKTkEOjU — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 11, 2022

One of the finest players to wear our colours. ✨ The man in charge for one of the @premierleague's most incredible survival stories. 🍾 Have a wonderful birthday, @bryanrobson! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/8T7fsmjIG4 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 11, 2022

Fraizer Campbell was feeling his age.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 give me a break https://t.co/yYkPBRSYQp — Fraizer Campbell (@FraizerCampbell) January 11, 2022

Cricket

KP and KP junior played a round.

Dad, I go first! Playing @LeopardCreekCC with my lil guy was just so cool! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wrkz7DbmQo — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 11, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury was feeling fantastic.

Feeling absolutely fantastic 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pUzNkoH1Up — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 11, 2022

Formula One

George Russell was wearing his new Mercedes kit.

Nicholas Latifi was spoilt for choice.

Had to be done! ☀️🥝🍉🥐 pic.twitter.com/LTnWULYYv4 — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) January 11, 2022

Rugby union

Happy 60th birthday Brian Moore.