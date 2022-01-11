Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
All postponed European matches cancelled amid uncertainty over group phase

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 6:19 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 6:21 pm
Postponed matches from round two of European action have now been cancelled (Brian Lawless/PA)
All postponed matches from round two of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have now been cancelled, while uncertainty continues to hover over the remainder of the group phase.

Following a board meeting, tournament organiser EPCR has conceded defeat in its effort to find a new slot in an already-packed rugby calendar for the seven games that could not be staged last month as a result of travel restrictions brought in by the French government.

It has been decided to record the five Champions Cup fixtures and two from the Challenge Cup as 0-0 draws.

The same safety measures imposed on travellers to and from the UK still threaten the final two rounds of the pool stage despite exemptions being secured for what is termed the “pursuit of an economic activity”, relaxing the rules for players, coaching staff and officials.

Clubs travelling to France, however, are concerned about the quarantine rule, which requires negative Covid-19 tests to leave isolation. Any positive PCR or antigen test would lead to a longer quarantine period in the country.

The PA news agency understands that on Tuesday evening the outlook on modified quarantine rules being granted by Paris remained hopeful, reducing the threat of a boycott by English teams who fear the potential for players being left in France.

Bath, Sale and the Scarlets are due to play European Cup games in France against La Rochelle, Clermont Auvergne and Bordeaux-Begles respectively on Saturday and Sunday.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are scheduled to visit Challenge Cup opponents Biarritz on Friday.

Pat Lam's Bristol have yet to play a game after two rounds of the Champions Cup
For the round two games, rather than issue a 28-0 defeat to one team as happens in the event of an outbreak of coronavirus, it has been decided a scoreless draw is a more appropriate outcome.

“The matches were initially postponed following the unforeseen introduction of new travel measures between the UK and France, which resulted in EPCR being unable to obtain assurances that existing cross-border travel exemptions for players, club staff and match officials would remain in place,” a statement read.

“The options of modifying the tournament formats and/or rescheduling the matches were deliberated in great detail by all parties.

“However, in an increasingly complex fixture calendar due to Covid, it was regrettably decided that the only choice in the circumstances was to cancel the matches.

“On the basis that none of the clubs involved were in a position to play once the EPCR board had postponed the seven matches, the only option open to the EPCR executive was to record the results as 0-0 draws and to award two match points to each club.”

