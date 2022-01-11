Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Everton’s Tom Davies has successful hamstring operation

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 7:59 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 8:41 pm
Everton midfielder Tom Davies is set for another spell of rehabilitation (Peter Powell/PA)
Everton have announced midfielder Tom Davies has undergone successful surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old sustained the problem at the end of December, having been making his way back to full fitness following a knee issue.

The Toffees said investigations revealed a “high-grade tendon injury that required surgical intervention”, with the procedure carried out in London on Tuesday.

Davies, who has scored one goal in seven appearances this season, will now return to Everton to continue his rehabilitation.

Everton were set to face Leicester in a rearranged fixture on Tuesday night.

However, that game was postponed for a second time after the Foxes successfully applied to the Premier League to have the match rearranged because of a depleted squad.

Some of the pressure on Rafael Benitez had been lifted following the FA Cup third round win at Hull, with Andros Townsend’s strike securing a 3-2 victory after extra-time.

Meanwhile, with France full-back Lucas Digne expected to leave Goodison soon having not played since the Merseyside derby defeat at home to Liverpool on December 1, Everton are understood to be interested in Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa.

