Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass relishing raucous Pittodrie for Rangers clash

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 8:17 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is delighted to be welcoming fans back to Pittodrie (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is relishing the prospect of a raucous Pittodrie for next week’s blockbuster clash with Rangers.

It was confirmed on Tuesday by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that crowd restrictions imposed in Scotland last month will be lifted from the start of next week, meaning one of the standout fixtures on the cinch Premiership card can now be staged in front of a bumper crowd.

The match was initially due to be played on 29 December and would have gone ahead behind closed doors if the Scottish Professional Football League’s top-flight clubs had not elected to bring the winter break forward in the hope that supporters would be allowed in for the rescheduled dates.

Glass is delighted that scenario has come to fruition for the January 18 game.

He told Sky Sports: “I think it’s brilliant. There was a big disappointment when the news came out originally (about the restrictions) and I think you’ll see as big an uplift when people are allowed back in, especially for a game like this.

“I was actually happy when the game got cancelled because of the amount of fans that were going to be at the game and I think you’ll now see the type of spectacle that this game deserves with the amount of people that will be in the stadium.”

Glass expressed sympathy for those who were back in Aberdeen for the festive period but will not now be able to attend next week’s match against the champions. However, he believes the decision to bring the winter break forward has been vindicated by the way things have panned out.

He said: “There will obviously be a few people who were home visiting their families who might not now get to go to the game but at least they’ll get to see it on television.

“There’s a little bit of disappointment from that aspect but it’s important that we try and engage as many people that come and watch us to keep them coming back. It’s a big opportunity for us and it’s one I hope we’ll take.”

