Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Philippe Coutinho completes Aston Villa loan move

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 8:51 pm
Brazil international Philippe Coutinho will spend the rest of the campaign at Villa Park (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brazil international Philippe Coutinho will spend the rest of the campaign at Villa Park (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona after the Brazilian successfully obtained a work permit.

The Premier League club announced on Tuesday evening that the formalities of the transfer, which includes an option to buy, had now been processed.

“Philippe Coutinho arrived at Bodymoor Heath on Tuesday afternoon to complete his move to Aston Villa,” a club statement read.

“The Brazil international, 29, travelled straight to the club’s training complex having landed in Birmingham, coming after he successfully completed his medical and obtained a work permit.

“Coutinho will spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park from FC Barcelona, with the agreement including an option to buy.”

Barcelona confirmed Villa will pay part of Coutinho’s wages as he returns to the Premier League after four years and teams back up with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 in a deal worth £146million, but has struggled at the Nou Camp and spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Despite helping Barca win LaLiga in 2018 and 2019, he never found the form he displayed in the Premier League.

Coutinho, who spent time in France while waiting for the work permit to be processed, becomes Gerrard’s first signing at Villa since he joined from Rangers in November to replace Dean Smith.

“It’s a pleasure to be here; it’s a great club,” Coutinho said on www.avfc.co.uk.

Philippe Coutinho (left) celebrates scoring for Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho (left) played alongside Steven Gerrard at Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

“I spoke a lot with the manager, with Stevie, and he told me about the club and his ambitions. I’m very happy to be here and I’m looking to enjoy my football.

“I’ve known Stevie for a long time. I played with him and I learned a lot from him.

“He’s someone who I have big admiration for. I hope to do my best here. For sure, I will work hard, and I hope together we can do good work.”

Coutinho could be handed his Villa debut against Manchester United on Saturday and is confident he can again make a big impression on the Premier League.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the fans, to being on the pitch. I know and I feel that they’re happy that I’m here,” he said.

“I want to repay that on the pitch and enjoy my football. I’m looking forward to being on the pitch.

“I always want to be at my best, doing my work. That’s what I work hard for every day. I hope it will be a great rest of the season here.”

Meanwhile, the PA news agency understands Everton are interested in a move for Villa midfielder Anwar El Ghazi, who came off the bench for the closing stages of the FA Cup third-round defeat at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Villa are also reported to be tracking Everton defender Lucas Digne, who has fallen out of favour with Toffees’ boss Rafael Benitez.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal