Callum Roberts a hat-trick hero as Notts County come from behind at King’s Lynn

A second-half hat-trick from Callum Roberts helped Notts County to all three points despite trailing early in a 4-2 win over King’s Lynn at The Walks Stadium.

It did not take long for the hosts to have their opener when Gold Omotayo headed them in front at the back post after eight minutes.

County equalised seven minutes into the second half through Roberts when he cut in from the right and finished across goalkeeper Paul Jones.

The Magpies turned things around five minutes later when Roberts bagged his second of the night to put the visitors in front.

The 24-year-old secured the match ball when he got on the end of a low cross and finished from close range.

Frank Vincent added a fourth for Notts County before Michael Edward Clunan grabbed a consolation for the hosts with a stunning free-kick.