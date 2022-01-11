Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Maguire marks a happy return to Sunderland as striker scores a hat-trick

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 9:55 pm
Chris Maguire scored a hat-trick in Lincoln’s win at Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chris Maguire celebrated a memorable return to the Stadium of Light as his hat-trick enabled Lincoln to beat 10-man Sunderland 3-1.

Maguire swapped the Stadium of Light for Sincil Bank last summer, and his treble in his first game back on Wearside enabled Lincoln to record back-to-back victories in Sky Bet League One for the first time this season.

Maguire made 135 senior appearances for Sunderland, and having been deemed surplus to requirements when he was not offered a new contract last summer, the Scottish striker clearly felt he had a point to prove.

He might have been sent off after just 10 minutes when he was booked for a lunge at Carl Winchester, and made the most of his let-off as he opened the scoring after 31 minutes.

Hakeeb Adelakun’s shot was blocked by Tom Flanagan, but the ball rebounded to Maguire, who lashed a driven half-volley past Anthony Patterson’s right hand before celebrating in front of Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Maguire added a second goal in the 57th minute, driving home from the penalty spot after Winchester had bundled him over in the area. As the last defender, Winchester received a straight red card for a professional foul.

Despite being down to 10 men, Sunderland gave themselves a lifeline when Ross Stewart stabbed home the rebound in the 68th minute after his penalty had been saved by Josh Griffiths.

However, Maguire had the last word as he completed his hat-trick with 15 minutes left. Racing onto a long ball in the right of the area, the striker lofted a brilliant chip over the advancing Patterson.

Sunderland head coach Johnson ended the game in the stands, having received a red card after a fracas involving a number of players on the touchline.

