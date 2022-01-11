Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jason Demetriou strikes as improving Southend see off Yeovil

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 9:57 pm
Southend beat Yeovil 2-1 at Roots Hall (Simon Galloway/PA)
Goals from Jason Demetriou and Thomas Clifford helped Southend make it three Vanarama National League games unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Yeovil at Roots Hall.

Southend broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark through Demetriou when he picked the ball up on the edge of the area, let fly from range and saw his effort deflected into the back of the net.

The Shrimpers doubled their advantage on the hour when Matthew Dennis set up Clifford, who tapped in at the far post to make it 2-0.

Yeovil searched for a route back into the game and halved the deficit in stoppage time through Reuben Reid, who reacted first to Steve Arnold spilling the ball to poke home.

The home side held on for all three points and victory sees them climb to 18th while Yeovil stay 11th.

