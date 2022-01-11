Forest Green make it 12 League Two games unbeaten with victory over Colchester

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forest Green made it 12 League Two games unbeaten as the runaway leaders opened up a nine-point gap at the top with a 2-0 win over Colchester.

Jamille Matt’s 16th goal of the season and a stoppage-time strike from substitute Josh March proved the difference between the two sides against a Colchester side struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Rovers were indebted to Luke McGee’s strong glove to deny Alan Judge early on.

But Rob Edwards’ side hit their straps when Regan Hendry’s slide-rule pass released the over-lapping Udoka Godwin-Malife to fizz a ball into Matt who finished with an audacious flick beyond Jake Turner to nose the home side ahead after 15 minutes.

Colchester offered little but veteran Cole Skuse should have done better when shooting wide from the edge of the box.

McGee spared Rovers’ blushes with two smart blocks after the restart and a gloved response from Skuse.

Matt had a goal ruled out for offside and Matt Stevens could not get enough purchase on his header.

Jordan Moore-Taylor’s 90th-minute clearance off the line from Luke Hannant proved pivotal.

March made it game over in added time when he shot home after Tommy Smith squandered possession.