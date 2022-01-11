Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forest Green make it 12 League Two games unbeaten with victory over Colchester

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 9:59 pm
Jamille Matt scored for Forest Green (Mike Egerton/PA)
Forest Green made it 12 League Two games unbeaten as the runaway leaders opened up a nine-point gap at the top with a 2-0 win over Colchester.

Jamille Matt’s 16th goal of the season and a stoppage-time strike from substitute Josh March proved the difference between the two sides against a Colchester side struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Rovers were indebted to Luke McGee’s strong glove to deny Alan Judge early on.

But Rob Edwards’ side hit their straps when Regan Hendry’s slide-rule pass released the over-lapping Udoka Godwin-Malife to fizz a ball into Matt who finished with an audacious flick beyond Jake Turner to nose the home side ahead after 15 minutes.

Colchester offered little but veteran Cole Skuse should have done better when shooting wide from the edge of the box.

McGee spared Rovers’ blushes with two smart blocks after the restart and a gloved response from Skuse.

Matt had a goal ruled out for offside and Matt Stevens could not get enough purchase on his header.

Jordan Moore-Taylor’s 90th-minute clearance off the line from Luke Hannant proved pivotal.

March made it game over in added time when he shot home after Tommy Smith squandered possession.

