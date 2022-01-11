Stockport cruise to victory over Altrincham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stockport eased to a sixth win in their last seven National League matches with a convincing 4-1 win at Altrincham.

The Hatters took the lead after six minutes. Liam Hogan cleared an effort off the line from Altrincham’s Josh Hancock, the visitors broke quickly and after Paddy Madden fed Will Collar, his cutback was swept in by Antoni Sarcevic.

The Hatters extended their lead shortly before half-time when Collar turned his man and drove forward before lashing a 25-yard drive into the top corner.

Altrincham goalkeeper Tony Thompson saved Kennedy Digie’s blushes at the start of the second half as the defender almost turned in Macauley Southam-Hales’ ball across the box.

But Stockport did add a third from the penalty spot shortly afterwards as Madden fired home after Collar had been brought down by Andy White.

Ryan Croasdale made it four after 67 minutes, heading in an inviting cross from Southam-Hales.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith scored a late consolation for Altrincham with a thumping finish into the bottom corner.