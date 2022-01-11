Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle close in on deal for New Zealand forward Chris Wood from Burnley

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 10:17 pm
New Zealand forward Chris Wood looks set for a switch to Tyneside (Richard Sellers/PA)
New Zealand forward Chris Wood looks set for a switch to Tyneside (Richard Sellers/PA)

Newcastle are closing in on a deal to sign New Zealand forward Chris Wood from Burnley, the PA news agency understands.

With Callum Wilson set for an extended spell on the sidelines with a calf problem, the Magpies are keen to strengthen their attacking options in the battle to stay up.

Wood, 30, is understood to have travelled to Tyneside after Burnley accepted a bid in excess of £20million.

The veteran Kiwi international joined Burnley from Leeds for £15m in 2017 and was the club’s record signing at the time.

Wood has scored three Premier League goals this season and now looks set to swap the Clarets’ own survival bid to bolster Eddie Howe’s frontline.

Newcastle – dumped out of the FA Cup at home by Sky Bet League One Cambridge last weekend – sit second bottom, but level on 11 points with Burnley, albeit having played two matches more.

