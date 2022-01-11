Boreham Wood stay third with victory over Wealdstone

An error occurred. Please try again.

Danilo Orsi-Dadomo’s second-half effort ensured Boreham Wood retained third spot in the National League with a 1-0 win over Wealdstone.

The first big chance of the game fell to the visitors as a goalbound effort from Wealdstone was hooked off the line by Josh Rees.

Boreham Wood opened the scoring midway through the second half when Scott Boden’s flick-on found Orsi-Dadomo and he finished into the top corner.

The hosts almost had a second when the crossbar denied Frankie Raymond from long range after some neat trickery.

Despite some late Wealdstone pressure, Boreham Wood held on for all three points and a result which sees them go unbeaten in eight league games, while it was Wealdstone’s fourth successive defeat.