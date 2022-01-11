Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe brush aside struggling Bolton

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 10:21 pm
Jack Grimmer scored his first goal for the Chairboys (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jack Grimmer’s first Wycombe goal helped Gareth Ainsworth’s Sky Bet League One promotion chasers to a 2-0 victory over struggling Bolton.

Defender Grimmer, who last found the net for Coventry in May 2018, curled in a spectacular 52nd-minute effort to double the Chairboys’ lead.

Bolton, playing their first home league game in 45 days, fell behind to Brandon Hanlan’s sixth goal of the season.

Ian Evatt’s side has now lost five successive games in all competitions and last collected league points against Doncaster on November 23.

Only briefly did they threaten to end what is now four consecutive scoreless defeats to their fellow Wanderers.

Striker Dion Charles had one effort saved by David Stockdale during an opening period that lasted 59 minutes due to two separate head-injury stoppages.

Goalkeeper Joel Dixon denied Garath McCleary putting Wycombe in front after 12 minutes but could not stop Hanlan’s low shot after 35 minutes creeping into the corner.

Grimmer’s rare goal wrapped up Wycombe’s second win of 2022, while Bolton’s only bright spot was the return of defender Gethin Jones for his first game since fracturing his fibula on October 9, 2021.

