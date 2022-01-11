Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tranmere showed their promotion credentials – Micky Mellon

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 10:37 pm
Micky Mellon was pleased to see his side rescue a point (Nick Potts/PA)
Micky Mellon felt Tranmere showed why they are in the Sky Bet League Two promotion race as they fought back for a 1-1 draw at Salford.

A howler from Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan had gifted Salford striker Remi Oteh a first-half opener before substitute Paul Glatzel headed a deserved second-half equaliser.

“It wasn’t a game for the purists but you’ve got to be good at what the game is asking you,” said Mellon, whose side came into the game on the back of a six-match winning run.

“It was a physical game, about knock-downs and coming out on top.

“We gave a goal away that is uncharacteristic of us but we showed resilience and kept believing the opportunity would come at some stage.

“We spoke at half-time that we would be good enough to gain an opportunity and we did that and are grateful to have taken it. I don’t remember Salford having many opportunities.

“It was just a good old-fashioned League Two battle, frosty pitch and floodlights. That’s what you will get now for the next couple of weeks.

“We came here to try and win but knew it was going to be a tough game. We battled and defended brilliantly, the back four again were outstanding. We showed again why we are at the right end of the table.

“Ross has saved us many times before and performed heroically, so he has a wee bit of credit in the bank.

“Elliott Nevitt was injured at half-time and felt he couldn’t carry on, so we will see how his calf is.”

Salford boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated his side let the lead slip.

“You always want three points,” he said. “It was a tough game, not the most eye-catching. We knew it would be a battle and it was.

“It was competitive and we had to stand up to that with the resources we had available to us, given we had eight missing.

“So I thought the lads did really well. We are disappointed with the goal and felt we could have capitalised better on our chances.

“Neither keeper made a save. It wasn’t a bad boxing match, people landing punches without the knockout blow.

“Remi ran hard to chase the keeper down, the goalie makes a mistake and it is still a composed finish. He could have quite easily blazed it over but he was calm and composed.

“We take the positives out of this performance, we will debrief for sure. It keeps our own little run going, that’s three unbeaten now.

“We have got to recover now and pick up the wounded and get ready to go again on Saturday.

“The area that we are most stretched in is up top. You are asking players who have missed games and training to come in and do quick turnarounds.

“Credit to the lads out there and everything that they gave us.”

