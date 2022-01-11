Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rob Edwards enjoys the moment as Forest Green go nine points clear in League Two

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 10:41 pm
Rob Edwards enjoyed the celebrations as Forest Green went nine points clear in the table (Nick Potts/PA)
Ecstatic Forest Green boss Rob Edwards admitted he got lost in the moment when celebrating with the fans after his table-toppers opened up a nine-point lead in League Two with a 2-0 win over Colchester.

Edwards celebrated in a manner reminiscent of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after goals in each half from Jamille Matt and Josh March made it 51 points from 23 games for the runaway leaders.

“They (fans) egged me on and I got carried away and lost in the moment, but it was good to soak it up and enjoy it with them at the end,” said Edwards.

The Rovers’ boss felt his side hit their straps from the get-go, adding: “ I thought we controlled long spells of the game. Regan Hendry gave us control in midfield and it was great to see the outside centre-back (Udoka Godwin-Malife) play his part in the goal and it was a neat finish from Jammer (Jamille Matt).”

Edwards lauded the impact of keeper Luke McGee who made a vital block in the dying embers of the game.

He said: “Luke McGee is really important and doing his job really well and played his part with a decent save at 0-0 and a block at the end of the game.”

Matt’s 16th goal of the season and a stoppage-time strike from substitute Josh March proved the difference between the two sides against a Colchester team struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Rovers were indebted to McGee’s strong glove to deny Alan Judge before Regan Hendry’s slide-rule pass released the over-lapping Godwin-Malife to fizz a ball into Matt who finished with an audacious flick beyond Jake Turner to nose the home side ahead after 15 minutes.

Colchester offered little but veteran Cole Skuse should have done better when shooting wide from the edge of the box.

McGee spared Rovers’ blushes with two smart blocks after the restart and a gloved response from Skuse.

Matt had a goal ruled out for offside and Matt Stevens could not get enough purchase on his header.

Jordan Moore-Taylor’s 90th-minute clearance off the line from Luke Hannant proved pivotal. March made it game over in added time, scoring after Tommy Smith squandered possession.

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins was happy with his team despite the defeat.

He said: “For large periods, to come here to the team at the top of the league and force them back at times, was pleasing. We created chances and good ones.

“To concede that early on and play the way we did was definitely encouraging.

“It was a moment of sloppiness from us to concede that goal. We switched off in the wide area and they got in behind us. The second goal was an unfortunate slip.”

