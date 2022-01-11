Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Robinson frustrated by officials as AFC Wimbledon beaten by MK Dons

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 10:57 pm
Mark Robinson did not think his side should have been down to 10 men (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mark Robinson did not think his side should have been down to 10 men (Jonathan Brady/PA)

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson was frustrated to have Nesta Guinness-Walker sent off for what he felt were two innocuous challenges in his side’s 1-0 defeat at MK Dons.

Guinness-Walker was dismissed after 36 minutes at Stadium MK to make the visitors’ task even harder after they had fallen behind to Matt O’Riley’s goal.

That turned out to be the only goal of a game of few chances and it lifted MK Dons up to fifth in the League One table, while Wimbledon remained two points clear of the relegation zone.

Robinson said: “They’re both fouls, but I’ve got a little wide player – Ayoub Assal – who must get fouled 14 times a game and we haven’t had a sending-off against us.

“I’ve got to look at it – he (the referee) said he had no choice, but it’s very rare early in the game to have two yellows and go like that.

“It’s not like they were that bad – you normally know when you get a crowd chanting ‘off, off, off’ and that wasn’t happening.

“I think everyone was quite shocked when the red card came out, really, but it is what it is.

“I think it (the second yellow) was maybe a foul, but I think it’s more that he was saying he was through and he’s not, he’s out wide, we’ve got two centre-halves covering and his reasoning to the lads was he was through.”

MK Dons went ahead after 29 minutes when O’Riley finished well from just inside the area to finish off a move instigated by Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev losing the ball to Mo Eisa.

Following Guinness-Walker’s red card, Tzanev made saves from Dan Harvie and Scott Twine before the visitors almost snatched a point in stoppage-time when Cheye Alexander’s strike from long-range whistled wide.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning said: “It was a real professional performance in the second half, conceding no shots on target.

“The danger sometimes when you’re one up and they’re down to 10 is you go and chase it and we didn’t need to do that.

“We had some decent chances, I thought – Theo (Corbeanu) had a good one at the back post, Twiney had another good chance.

“I thought we showed a real level of professionalism in the second half, in terms of controlling the game, managing the game and making sure the biggest thing was that we finished with three points.

“I have to say the fans really helped us get over the line tonight.

“I thought the atmosphere was incredible and you look at it, the second half of the season, that’s going to be key, so if they can turn up every week and do what they did tonight, it’s massive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal