Gareth Ainsworth hails Jack Grimmer after Wycombe down Bolton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gareth Ainsworth believes Jack Grimmer timed his first goal for Wycombe perfectly after the defender scored the second in a 2-0 win over Bolton.

Grimmer’s 52nd-minute stunner and a first-half effort from Brandon Hanlan earned the Chairboys a victory that maintained their momentum in the Sky Bet League One promotion race.

“If I am honest it couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Ainsworth of Grimmer’s first goal since netting for Coventry in the 2018 League Two play-off final.

“I will get everyone to rewind to Wembley when Coventry got promoted and have a look at the goal.

“I don’t think there is too much difference apart from the shirt he was wearing. He only scores left-foot top corners.

“But it did ease the pressure. Jack has been phenomenal for us.

“He knows his job and executes what I ask to the letter. It was a brilliant goal and he is a great lad to have in the squad.

“This is a big result-away at Bolton on a Tuesday night. These are the games that really mean a lot.

“We needed to make sure we were professional in what we did. We know what Bolton’s strengths are and we had to negate them.

“The boys carried out the plan really well and limited Bolton to long balls to the right winger (Dapo Afolayan) who we knew would be a target. How we dealt with that would be key to the game.”

Bolton’s fourth successive league defeat leaves Ian Evatt’s side only three points off the relegation zone.

“The difference in the game was both boxes,” said Evatt. “The lads are devoid of a bit of confidence and the first goal is vital in these games.

“We had the opportunity to get it because we were on top in the first half. But the last team you want to concede first to is Wycombe because they are experienced and manage their game really well

“We didn’t start the second half well and they got the second goal and it was game over.

“We have got to find a way to break this cycle. There wasn’t a massive amount in it apart from both boxes and they were more clinical than us.

“We are in a bad spell at the moment and need to keep fighting. We have to find a way of getting that first goal and then I think you will see a different team.

“We are not taking our chances at one end and conceding poor goals at the other. It is a recipe for disaster.

“We understand people might be getting twitchy but we have to keep our composure.

“The frustration is understandable but things will improve.”