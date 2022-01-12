Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Azeem Rafiq calls for Headingley’s ban on hosting England games to be lifted

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 8:35 am
Azeem Rafiq believe Yorkshire should be allowed to host international games again (Danny Lawson/PA)
Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has called for the club’s suspension from hosting England matches to be lifted.

Rafiq’s wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at the county rocked the sport last year, forcing the issue of discrimination into the spotlight and bringing his own story to national attention
when he was summoned to give evidence in front of MPs.

There has since been a mass clearout at Headingley, with wholesale departures in the boardroom and coaching staff while a new chair, Lord Kamlesh Patel, has become the face of a new regime.

As well as overseeing a change in culture at the club, Patel also has pressing commercial concerns to address following an exodus of sponsors and the England and Wales Cricket Board’s decision to suspend the ground’s international status.

Headingley had been allocated a lucrative Test match against New Zealand in June as well as a one-day international against South Africa the following month, and Rafiq wants to see those dates honoured.

Writing in the Daily Mail, the former spinner said: “At first in all this I believed international cricket should be taken away from them. But they have done enough to warrant getting it back, for now at least.

“I want to see England playing at Headingley this summer. I may even pop down to watch myself.

“It has been a whirlwind since I appeared in front of MPs almost two months ago, and what Yorkshire and Lord Patel have done to bring change is definitely a step in the right direction.

“If we are asking an institution to look at itself then we should recognise when it begins to show it is genuinely sorry and attempts to start putting things right.

“Yorkshire need to be supported and helped to move in that right direction.

“The last thing I want now are kids in Leeds, Bradford and throughout the county being denied the high-level cricket that could inspire them.

Azeem Rafiq outlined his experiences of racism to MPs in November (House of Commons/PA)

“Rather than help solve the problems in the game, Yorkshire’s international suspension could end up adding to them.

“I am not saying everything is now hunky-dory at my old county and we can all move on.

“Yorkshire must be kept under review to make sure this really is the start of something important and meaningful.”

The parliamentary committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which took Rafiq’s powerful testimony in November, is due to publish its report into the matter on Friday.

