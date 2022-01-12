Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Jan Zamburek leaves Brentford for Danish club Viborg

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 9:31 am
Brentford midfielder Jan Zamburek has joined Danish club Viborg (John Walton/PA)
Brentford midfielder Jan Zamburek has joined Danish club Viborg (John Walton/PA)

Czech Republic Under-21 midfielder Jan Zamburek has left Brentford to join Danish club Viborg for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old spent over three-and-a-half years in west London and made 29 first-team appearances for the Bees.

Zamburek played nine times last season as Brentford won promotion to the Premier League and also spent three months on loan at Shrewsbury in Sky Bet League One.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles told the club website: “Jan is moving to a good club and we know their head coach, Lars Friis, very well from his time with us.

“Jan is a B team product who made a good contribution to the first team in recent seasons, but who now needs to kick on playing regular games.”

