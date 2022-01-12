Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phil Dowson to take up Northampton director of rugby role when Chris Boyd leaves

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: January 12, 2022, 11:37 am
Phil Dowson is to take up the Northampton director of rugby role (Mike Egerton/PA)
Phil Dowson will be promoted from Northampton’s forwards coach to director of rugby when Chris Boyd leaves at the end of the season, the club have announced.

Boyd is to return to his native New Zealand but will become an advisor to Saints in a remote role that will also include some visits to the east midlands.

Completing the reshuffle to the management at Franklin’s Gardens is Sam Vesty’s elevation to head coach, having been responsible for the attack.

“I have absolutely loved my time in Northampton, but it’s time to return home,” Boyd said.

“Since our arrival in 2018, Linda and I have fallen in love with the club, the supporters and the county. Saints will always have a special place in our hearts.

“But the pull of family is too great to stay in Northampton beyond the end of this season.

“And while the thought of being closer to our children and grandchildren is hugely exciting, it is with heavy hearts that we leave the club.

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers – Gallagher Premiership – Franklin’s Gardens
Chris Boyd is heading home to New Zealand at the end of the season (Ashley Western/PA)

“Phil and Sam are very talented coaches and thoroughly deserve their forthcoming appointments.

“Over the last three years, they have proved they have what it takes to lead a successful rugby club at this level. I have no doubt they are ready to make the step up.”

Boyd arrived at Northampton ahead of the 2018-19 season and has steered the club into a Gallagher Premiership semi-final and a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

