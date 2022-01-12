Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst full of praise for player of the month Alfredo Morelos

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 12:09 pm
Alfredo Morelos is the cinch Premiership’s player of the month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has praised Alfredo Morelos after he was named cinch Premiership player of the month for December.

The Colombian striker scored four goals as the Ibrox side won all five of their league matches last month.

Van Bronckhorst, who replaced Steven Gerrard as boss in late November told Rangers’ website: “He has done well since I came in and he has scored some important goals that have been important for the team.

“He is working hard and his attitude has been really good, and he has been a positive factor for the team.”

Morelos had a relatively slow start to the season by his own prolific standards, scoring just seven goals – and only four in the league – until mid-November. However, the arrival of Van Bronckhorst appears to have given him a new lease of life.

The 25-year-old scored a brace against Sparta Prague in the Dutchman’s first game in charge in late November before netting against Dundee, Hearts, St Johnstone and St Mirren last month, taking his tally for the season to 13 in all competitions and eight in the league.

