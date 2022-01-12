Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Aston Villa forward Caleb Chukwuemeka joins Livingston on loan

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 1:09 pm
Aston Villa’s Caleb Chukwuemeka has joined Livingston on loan (Nick Potts/PA).
Aston Villa’s Caleb Chukwuemeka has joined Livingston on loan (Nick Potts/PA).

Livingston have announced the signing of 19-year-old forward Caleb Chukwuemeka on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The teenager could make his debut when the Lions resume their cinch Premiership campaign at home to Dundee next Tuesday.

Manager David Martindale believes he will bring an extra dimension to Livingston’s attack.

He said: “Caleb comes with quite a big reputation from the staff at Aston Villa and I’m sure he’s going to complement the squad very well. I’m sure our fans are going to enjoy watching Caleb play.

“He can play anywhere across the front three and will give us different options in the forthcoming games as he offers a very different skill set to what we have at the club already.”

Chukwuemeka joined Villa from Northampton last summer and made his debut for the club in August within days of signing, coming off the bench to replace his brother Carney in a 6-0 EFL Cup win away to Barrow.

Since then he has spent this season playing for Villa Under-23s.

Chukwuemeka scored two goals in 28 appearances for Northampton in League One last season, albeit most of those outings were as a substitute.

Martindale added: “He has played a fair bit of men’s football at Northampton Town in English League One and that will stand him in good stead going forward.”

Livingston last week signed defender Morgan Boyes from Liverpool.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal