Brighton recall midfielder Moises Caicedo from loan spell in Belgium

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 1:17 pm
Moises Caicedo is returning to Brighton following a spell in Belgium (David Davies/PA)
Brighton have recalled Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from his loan spell at Belgian side Beerschot.

The 20-year-old, who made his Albion debut in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Cardiff in August, returns to the Amex Stadium to provide cover in the absence of Enock Mwepu and Yves Bissouma.

Mwepu sustained an injury in the weekend FA Cup third-round success at West Brom, while Mali international Bissouma is currently unavailable to head coach Graham Potter due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Seagulls technical director Dan Ashworth told the club website: “We have recalled Moises to give Graham an additional midfield option.

“It makes sense for Moises to come back here as part of the squad for the second half of the season.”

Caicedo, who was an unused substitute for Brighton’s opening two Premier League matches of the season, was signed from Independiente del Valle last February.

In addition to temporarily losing Mwepu and Bissouma, the Seagulls last week allowed 21-year-old midfielder Taylor Richards to join Birmingham on loan.

Albion return to top-flight action on Friday evening when they host rivals Crystal Palace.

