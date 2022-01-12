Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leah Williamson: New Arsenal deal a dream come true

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 2:03 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 2:21 pm
Leah Williamson has signed a new deal at Arsenal (Tess Derry/PA)
Leah Williamson has signed a new deal at Arsenal (Tess Derry/PA)

England international Leah Williamson said it is a “dream come true” to have signed a new contract at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has committed her future to the Gunners having signed a one-year deal last summer amid speculation she was set to leave the club.

The PA news agency understands her new contract with the Women’s Super League leaders is longer than the 12-month agreement from last year.

Williamson, who plays in defence but can also operate in central midfield, is currently out injured with a hamstring issue suffered in the north London derby draw at Tottenham in November.

“It’s a dream come true,” she said.

“It was a dream come true the first time that I signed here and the feeling hasn’t changed. I’m as grateful as ever to have the opportunity to do what I do here – at home – and I’m very proud to continue to represent my family playing for Arsenal and to wear the badge.”

She joined Arsenal at the age of nine and has gone on to earn 24 England caps, captaining the Lionesses for the first time earlier this season.

Williamson’s future was in doubt last year after the club failed to challenge for major honours, although she eventually signed a one-year deal.

Leah Williamson captained England during their recent World Cup qualifiers.
Leah Williamson captained England during their recent World Cup qualifiers (Mike Egerton/PA)

Under new head coach Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal now sit top of the WSL and face a Women’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Wolfsburg in March.

Speaking to the PA news agency in November, Williamson said she was pleased with the ambition shown to improve on and off the pitch.

“I don’t think anybody would have expected it to have gone so well at the start the season, so it’s a great sign,” she said.

“But obviously behind the scenes, we’re working hard as a player group, I know that it goes all the way up to the top at Arsenal in terms where do we want to go, where do we want to be and can we do that?

“The answer to everything so far has been ‘yes’ and we are trying to put the club back to where it should be, which is consistently competing and bringing trophies back to north London.”

Asked if any decision over a new contract would be made easier by such changes, Williamson replied: “Yes, you’re right.

“Last summer, taking the contract down to the wire in the end was scary to me because I love this football club. I’ve always been vocal about that.”

She has now committed to Arsenal, with Eidevall pleased to have Williamson among his plans beyond the current season.

Jonas Eidevall praised Williamson's connection with the Arsenal supporters.
Jonas Eidevall praised Williamson’s connection with the Arsenal supporters. (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s wonderful news that Leah has signed a new deal,” he said.

“As well as being a key player for us right now, she is also an integral part of our plans for the future – a player for us to build Arsenal around and show the young women in our academy what can be achieved through hard work, dedication and passion.

“I know Leah has a special bond with the fans too – it’s so important for the supporters to identify with the players and they certainly have that in Leah.”

