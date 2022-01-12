Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northern Ireland to face Luxembourg in March friendly

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 2:27 pm
Northern Ireland will face Luxembourg in a friendly in March (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland will travel to play Luxembourg in a friendly in March as part of their preparations for the Nations League campaign that starts this summer.

Ian Baraclough’s side are due to head to the Stade de Luxembourg on March 25 – with one other friendly, expected to be staged in Belfast, still to be confirmed for that international window.

Baraclough said: “This will be a welcome test for the team and a good way to kick off our year. We know this Luxembourg side can cause problems and we will be preparing thoroughly to make sure we’re at our very best.”

Northern Ireland last met Luxembourg in a friendly in September 2019, winning 1-0 thanks to a Kevin Malget own goal.

Having suffered relegation from League B in the Nations League last time out, Baraclough’s side are top seeds in League C and have been drawn against Greece, Kosovo and either Cyprus or Estonia.

The campaign is due to begin with a trip to Greece on June 2, the first of four matches that month.

