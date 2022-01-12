Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker back for Liverpool against Arsenal

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 2:59 pm
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold have returned to training (Paul Ellis/PA)
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper Alisson Becker have returned to training after Covid absences and will rejoin the squad for the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at home to Arsenal.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara (hip) and striker Divock Origi (knee) remain absent, as do Africa Cup of Nations trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

Left-back Andy Robertson has overcome a knock sustained at the weekend so manager Jurgen Klopp has a strong squad from which to choose.

Arsenal could be without a number of key players for the trip to Anfield.

Granit Xhaka (Covid) will be assessed ahead of the game, as will Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are all with their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool provisional squad: Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Williams, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Morton, Gordon.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Lokonga, Patino, Xhaka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah.

