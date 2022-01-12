Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Jermain Defoe leaves Rangers after three years with club

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 3:23 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 6:29 pm
Jermain Defoe made just two appearances for Rangers this term. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jermain Defoe made just two appearances for Rangers this term. (Steve Welsh/PA)

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has left Rangers after what the Ibrox club described as “three years of excellent service”.

The 39-year-old has departed the Scottish champions after making just two appearances this season, although he had been helping out in a coaching capacity and was part of an interim management team following the Steven Gerrard’s move to Aston Villa.

Defoe joined Rangers, initially on loan, from AFC Bournemouth in the January 2019 transfer window.

The ex-Tottenham and Portsmouth forward netted 32 goals in 74 appearances after joining from Bournemouth, initially on loan, in January 2019.

Defoe posted an emotional message on Instagram summing up his time at Ibrox.

He said: “From the moment I arrived at Ibrox in January 2019, I was blown away by the sheer magnitude of Rangers Football Club.

“There are so many people to thank. From team-mates, coaches and staff, to the fans who have given me so much love and support from the very first day.

“Winning my first ever league title last season was one of my career highlights, and making it 55 title wins at this football club makes it even more special.

“A season I will simply never forget and memories I will cherish forever.

“Rangers Football Club will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything, and good luck for the rest of the season.”

Sporting director Ross Wilson praised Defoe for his impact at Ibrox. He told Rangers’ website: “Jermain has made a significant contribution to Rangers over the last number of seasons.

“Even in the twilight years of his career, he has shown the expert movement and finishing ability that took him to the very top in his career. His contribution within the training centre was excellent as he became a role model for his peers, showing professionalism on a daily basis.

“I was particularly pleased that he leaves with a league championship winning medal. It has been a privilege to have an England international of his quality within our group and we wish him well for the future.”

