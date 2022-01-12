Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-England rugby international arrested on suspicion of raping teenager – report

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 4:29 pm
A former England rugby union international has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager (Richard Sellers/PA)
A former England rugby union player has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a teenager, the PA news agency understands.

The Daily Mail has reported that the player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was held on Sunday following the report of an attack at a nightclub the day before.

The paper reported that a 41-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

Both have been released on bail while investigations continue.

An England flag at Twickenham
A police spokesperson, quoted in the newspaper, said: “Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday January 9 to a report of a sexual assault on a female.

“A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted.

“Both have since been released on bail as enquiries continue and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up by detectives.”

The Rugby Football Union has refused to comment.

