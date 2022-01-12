Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richarlison and Yerry Mina return to training for Everton

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 4:47 pm
Everton duo Yerry Mina and Richarlison are back in training after long injury lay-offs (Jon Super/PA)
Everton manager Rafael Benitez has received a welcome boost with the return to training of forward Richarlison and centre-back Yerry Mina.

The pair have been out for a month, although Mina has played just 31 minutes of football since early October as his comeback game after a calf problem ended with a first-half substitution last month.

It signals the end of what has been a terrible run of injuries for the under-pressure Benitez as last season’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who made his first appearance in four months in their last Premier League outing but was rested for the FA Cup win at Hull, midfielder Fabian Delph and defender Jarrad Branthwaite were also involved in the session.

The only first-team player currently sidelined is midfielder Tom Davies, who underwent an operation on a hamstring tendon injury on Tuesday.

Benitez also looks like having his squad bolstered by the arrival on loan of Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi before the weekend, with out-of-favour left-back Lucas Digne set to complete a £25million permanent move in the opposite direction.

El Ghazi will be Everton’s third signing of the transfer window following the arrival of full-backs Nathan Patterson, from Rangers, and Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev.

