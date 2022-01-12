Djokovic explains himself and McGregor indulges – Wednesday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 12.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic explained himself.

MMA

Conor McGregor indulged.

Football

David De Gea showed some love to Bruno Fernandes.

Saints’ new owners made friends.

A welcome gift for the new owners 🧣 pic.twitter.com/Pvq56tA08y — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 12, 2022

Watford marked five years since Graham Taylor’s death.

Five years on. Forever in our hearts. Thank you for everything, GT 💛 pic.twitter.com/LtQCu6Vtyi — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 12, 2022

Declan Rice reminisced about his first West Ham goal.

What a day it was❤️ https://t.co/WMTrCWwqFN — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) January 12, 2022

Liverpool recalled signing Daniel Agger, on this day 16 years ago.

John Terry chose a #NewProfilePic.

Jermain Defoe departed Rangers.

💙Everyone at the club would again like to thank @IAmJermainDefoe for his contribution and wish him and his family every success for the future.pic.twitter.com/S8vYq57L0Q — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 12, 2022

Boxing

Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury traded blows on Twitter.

@Tyson_Fury you live in a glass house, and someone needs to take away your stones. Wasn’t long ago before our fight where you ACTUALLY tested positive. Anyone can Google it. Keep it classy!!! #usykchampion #ukraine #hypocrite @usykaa https://t.co/mQqJStAkZ6 pic.twitter.com/LlDu0vsiWa — Klitschko (@Klitschko) January 12, 2022

Cricket

Kane Williamson paid tribute to the retiring Ross Taylor.

Safe hands!

Kevin Pietersen continued his African adventure.

Last night in the riverbed here in the Kruger…! pic.twitter.com/7ATDUXgUYu — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 12, 2022

Rugby League

Another gong for Kevin Sinfield.

👏🎖️ Congratulations to the great Kevin Sinfield who has today received his OBE for services to Rugby League and Charitable Fundraising from the Duke of Cambridge during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/Q3QN4e8aGb — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) January 12, 2022