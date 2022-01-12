Djokovic explains himself and McGregor indulges – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association January 12, 2022, 6:03 pm Novak Djokovic and Conor McGregor (Adam Davy/Scott Heavey/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 12. Tennis Novak Djokovic explained himself. MMA Conor McGregor indulged. Football David De Gea showed some love to Bruno Fernandes. 🇵🇹🤜🏼🤛🏼🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/cchAZMnaYT— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 12, 2022 Saints’ new owners made friends. A welcome gift for the new owners 🧣 pic.twitter.com/Pvq56tA08y— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 12, 2022 Watford marked five years since Graham Taylor’s death. Five years on. Forever in our hearts.Thank you for everything, GT 💛 pic.twitter.com/LtQCu6Vtyi— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 12, 2022 Declan Rice reminisced about his first West Ham goal. What a day it was❤️ https://t.co/WMTrCWwqFN— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) January 12, 2022 Liverpool recalled signing Daniel Agger, on this day 16 years ago. #OnThisDay in 2006, @DanielAgger became a Red 🔴What a player 👏 pic.twitter.com/xlJBKkq4MB— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 12, 2022 John Terry chose a #NewProfilePic. #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/6bMmsoC0FF— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 12, 2022 Jermain Defoe departed Rangers. 💙Everyone at the club would again like to thank @IAmJermainDefoe for his contribution and wish him and his family every success for the future.pic.twitter.com/S8vYq57L0Q— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 12, 2022 Boxing Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury traded blows on Twitter. @Tyson_Fury you live in a glass house, and someone needs to take away your stones. Wasn’t long ago before our fight where you ACTUALLY tested positive. Anyone can Google it. Keep it classy!!! #usykchampion #ukraine #hypocrite @usykaa https://t.co/mQqJStAkZ6 pic.twitter.com/LlDu0vsiWa— Klitschko (@Klitschko) January 12, 2022 YOU USELESS DOSSER @Klitschko pic.twitter.com/UFBl5QSCG2— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 12, 2022 Cricket Kane Williamson paid tribute to the retiring Ross Taylor. Safe hands! Wait for the last catch 😍 https://t.co/6zlejX7aDi pic.twitter.com/iSZvC1JZMW— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 12, 2022 Kevin Pietersen continued his African adventure. Last night in the riverbed here in the Kruger…! pic.twitter.com/7ATDUXgUYu— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 12, 2022 Decent view atm! pic.twitter.com/IbZGTskMi1— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 12, 2022 Rugby League Another gong for Kevin Sinfield. 👏🎖️ Congratulations to the great Kevin Sinfield who has today received his OBE for services to Rugby League and Charitable Fundraising from the Duke of Cambridge during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/Q3QN4e8aGb— Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) January 12, 2022 I am so proud of my friend Kevin. For everything he has done. https://t.co/qzTg6o6IYE— Rob Burrow MBE (@Rob7Burrow) January 12, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Neville helps charity and Poulter’s hole in one – Wednesday’s sporting social Rice Rice Baby and Marler burns Haskell – Wednesday’s sporting social Antonio’s screamer and Raducanu wraps up 2021 – Wednesday’s sporting social Grosjean’s progress and McGregor’s memorabilia – Tuesday’s sporting social