David Artell says Crewe deserved victory despite Charlton’s late disallowed goal

Dave Artell said it would have been a “travesty” if Crewe had not beaten Charlton to record a third win in five although the Railwaymen were left to sweat over a stoppage-time strike by Elliot Lee that was eventually ruled out.

Referee Rob Lewis and his assistant deliberated for several minutes before agreeing that Jonathan Leko was standing in an offside position and interfering with play.

Lee’s deflected shot flew over goalkeeper Dave Richards and, had it stood, it would have completed an unlikely fightback for the Addicks, who were let down by their efforts in front of goal against Dave Artell’s relegation battlers.

They were also caught out at the back by a lively Crewe side and were two down at the interval after Oliver Finney and Mikael Mandron capitalised on poor defending.

Chris Long was close to making the game safe when he hit the post in the second half, but Crewe needed to rely on some excellent stops from Richards – although he was beaten by substitute Mason Burstow’s follow-up header after Richards saved from Connor Washington with 10 minutes left.

Crewe boss Artell said: “We deserved to win the game. We were 2-0 up at half-time and we had three or four counter attacks which should have resulted in more goals.

“If the disallowed goal at the end had stood it would have been a travesty if we’d only taken a point from the game.

“If we were hanging on in the second half it was not a reflection on the 90 minutes. Charlton have got an unbelievable squad and since Johnnie Jackson has come in they’ve only conceded eight goals, but we could have had more than two.

“Whether the referee has given offside (for Lee’s late effort) in the build-up or not, and I’ve not seen it, I thought we deserved the three points.

“We’ve got a big half season to go and if we stick together then the players are going to give themselves a big chance.”

Crewe led when Mandron latched onto a knock-down from Long and drove a fierce effort which keeper Stephen Henderson could only parry and Finney buried the follow-up from close in.

Henderson was off his line to thwart Long just before the interval with Crewe appealing for the penalty in vain. But from Tom Lowery’s resulting corner Mandron glanced a header into the far corner.

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson said: “He (Jonathan Leko) was in the Crewe goalkeeper’s line of sight, that’s the reason it wasn’t given. But I thought their keeper tried to save it but it looped over his head.

“I’m saying the same things every game. We moved the ball around but it was just the final pass. We had so many chances to win the game.

“Something is wrong and players are not taking personal responsibility for putting the ball in the goal. We have got to be better.

“The one positive to take was Mason (Burstow) coming on to get his first league goal. The young lad has made an impact from the bench.”