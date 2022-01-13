Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray wins three matches at ATP Tour event for first time since 2019

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 8:49 am Updated: January 13, 2022, 12:41 pm
Andy Murray had an easy passage through to the last four in Sydney (Hamish Blair/AP)
Andy Murray has won three matches at the same ATP Tour event for the first time in more than two years after opponent David Goffin retired during their quarter-final at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The last time the Scot managed a hat-trick of victories at tour level was the European Open in Antwerp in October 2019, when he emotionally won what is his only title since his hip problems began two years earlier.

But there have been positive signs over the last six months, most notably that Murray has been able to play and train consistently, and he followed up a marathon victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili by taking the opening set 6-2 against former top-10 star Goffin.

The Belgian, who Murray has now beaten in each of their seven meetings, has had his own injury problems.

And pain in his knee caused the 31-year-old, who is due to face another British player in Dan Evans in the first round of the Australian Open next week, to call it a day after only one set.

Murray will now take on giant American Reilly Opelka in his first tour level semi-final since Antwerp.

Murray empathised with Goffin’s plight but took a lot of satisfaction from being in the latter stages of a tournament again, and with hopefully more to come.

Dan Evans has made an unbeaten start to the season in Sydney
Dan Evans has made an unbeaten start to the season in Sydney (Steve Christo/AP)

He said: “It’s obviously been a while for me. I have been getting closer in the last few months, and my results would suggest that. So it’s good to get there this early in the season. Hopefully I can keep building from here and have a strong year.

“I want to try and win tournaments again. That’s one of the reasons why I’m still playing, because I believe I can still do that. I’m a couple of matches here from winning another one and I’ll give it my best effort to do that.”

It has also been an excellent week for Evans, who continued his unbeaten start to the season with a 6-4 7-6 (5) victory over in-form American Maxime Cressy.

Having won three matches at the ATP Cup, Evans has added another two here and will take on top seed Aslan Karatsev for a place in the final.

Evans is excited about the prospect of an all-British final, saying: “It would be nice to play, obviously, but we both have tough matches. It’s great that there is two in the semis. Hopefully we can both win.”

