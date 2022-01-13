Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steph Houghton signs new deal at Manchester City

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 12:33 pm
Steph Houghton has made a record 206 appearances for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Steph Houghton has made a record 206 appearances for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a contract extension with the Women’s Super League club.

The 33-year-old England defender has been with City since they were relaunched in 2014, making a record 206 appearances for them in all competitions and scoring 21 goals.

She has lifted seven trophies with the club – the WSL title in 2016, three FA Cups and three League Cups.

Houghton, who made her first appearance since September in Sunday’s 6-0 win at Brighton having recovered from an ankle injury, said in quotes on City’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign an extension here at City.

“Once the talks started, there was only ever going to be one outcome and it was the easiest decision I’ve ever made, to commit my future to this football club and continue on this unbelievable journey.

“It’s been a really good week with me making my comeback from injury too – it’s been a really tough four months, but I’m just so happy to be back on the pitch now.

“The eight years I’ve been here so far have flown by – when people say how long it is, I really can’t believe it. For me though, it’s always been about being at Manchester City and being a part of this club, for now and for the future.

“That’s why I wanted to commit – to really show my loyalty to my team, to my club and to everybody who has helped me along the way so far.”

City have not disclosed the length of Houghton’s extension.

City boss Gareth Taylor said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Steph has committed her immediate future to City.

“What she has contributed to this club and women’s football as a whole throughout her career so far is incredible – she is a true legend of the game in all senses of the word.

Houghton has skippered England at the last two World Cups (Richard Sellers/PA).
Houghton has skippered England at the last two World Cups (Richard Sellers/PA).

“Not only does she give everything she has on the pitch, she also maintains the highest level of commitment off it in terms of supporting her team-mates and helping them to improve and that sums up just how much of a consummate professional she is.

“Her contributions and dedication to the team and the club as a whole are so incredibly important, with the successes and records she has achieved so far testament to that.

“It has been such a privilege working with her over the last year-and-a-half and I’m incredibly excited to continue that moving forwards.”

Houghton, who has captained England at the last two World Cups, has played over 120 times for the Lionesses. The former Sunderland, Leeds and Arsenal player also featured for Great Britain at the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, skippering the side at the latter.

