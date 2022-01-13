Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke joins Russian side Krasnodar

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has been announced as the new manager of Russian Premier League side Krasnodar.

Farke guided the Canaries to two Sky Bet Championship titles in three seasons, but was sacked at the start of November after winning just one of the opening 11 Premier League games.

The German has signed a contract with Krasnodar until the summer of 2024 and will be joined in Russia by coaching staff Eddie Riemer, Christopher John and Chris Domogalla.

Krasnodar are fifth in the Russian Premier League, nine points behind leaders Zenit St Petersburg, and parted company with Viktor Goncharenko before the winter break.

“I would like to thank the president of the club Sergey Galitsky for the trust in me and my staff,” Farke said in a statement on Krasnodar’s official Twitter feed.

“We have made the decision together to join this wonderful and modern club with a bright sporting future.

“Many decisions we have accepted in the past by relying on instinct, this time a positive feeling came from the beginning.

“We are looking forward to meeting the team. A great advantage, of course, is that the RPL restarts at the end of February and that gives us the opportunity to actively work for five weeks.”