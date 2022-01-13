Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five substitutes permitted in cinch Premiership matches for rest of season

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 12:45 pm
Scottish Premiership clubs can now make five substitutions per game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Professional Football League has announced that cinch Premiership clubs will be allowed to use five substitutes in league matches for the remainder of the season.

The SPFL circulated a written resolution to top-flight clubs asking whether they wished to continue with three subs only or to increase the number permitted to five.

The decision has now been approved after it was voted for by nine of the 12 clubs. The move will also allow managers to name a bench of up to nine players.

According to the SPFL, the freedom to use additional subs is being implemented to “support player welfare and assist with the congested fixture schedule given the possibility of postponements due to weather conditions or Covid-19”.

The use of up to five substitutes is already permitted in League 2 and the SPFL is consulting with Championship and League 1 clubs over whether to change the rules in those divisions.

A spokesman for the SPFL said: “FIFA has allowed each league to determine its own rules regarding substitutes since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“As a members’ organisation, it is key that clubs in each division are able to make decisions on issues such as this for themselves.”

The new rule will be in place from Monday’s Premiership match between Celtic and Hibernian and for the remainder of the current season.

