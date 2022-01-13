Jamie Walker in line for Bradford debut against Salford

An error occurred. Please try again.

New arrival Jamie Walker could make his debut for Bradford as they prepare to welcome Salford to the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 28-year-old arrived from Hearts earlier this week and could go straight into Derek Adams’ plans for the weekend.

Andy Cook was forced off with a dead leg in the 29th minute of the Bantams’ 2-0 loss to Carlisle last week and it is yet to be seen whether the 31-year-old is fit enough to face the Ammies.

Captain Niall Canavan returned to training this week, while new man Dion Pereira could be in contention to make his first appearance.

Aramide Oteh could be in line to face his former club on Saturday.

The 23-year-old spent some time on loan at Bradford in the 2019-20 season and after scoring the opener in Salford’s 1-1 draw against Tranmere in midweek, boss Gary Bowyer could opt for the frontman again.

New loan signing Stephen Kelly could make his debut after joining from Rangers this week.

Liam Shephard is still a doubt through injury after being replaced in the 2-0 win over Newport last week.