Wednesday boss Darren Moore hopes for fitness boost ahead of Plymouth clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hopes to name a stronger squad for Plymouth’s Sky Bet League One visit to Hillsborough.

Wednesday have not played since losing at Shrewsbury on January 2.

Che Dunkley, Florian Kamberi, Jack Hunt, Josh Windass and Olamide Shodipo all missed the Owls’ 1-0 defeat in Shropshire and will be assessed.

Callum Paterson (knee) is set to miss out, but Massimo Luongo is available again after serving a three-match ban.

Plymouth welcome back four players who missed their FA Cup third-round victory over Birmingham through Covid-19.

Ryan Broom, George Cooper, Finley Craske and Luke Jephcott have all completed their isolation periods after sitting out the 1-0 extra-time win at St Andrew’s.

Loan signing Jordon Garrick is available after parent club Swansea chose not to recall him before the January deadline they had agreed with Argyle.

Panutche Camara is away on international duty, having made his Guinea-Bissau debut in a 0-0 draw against Sudan at the Africa Cup of Nations last weekend.